Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers' Reunion Reaches New Heights During Florida Getaway

Watch : Did Aaron Rodgers Hint at Shailene Woodley SPLIT on Instagram?

Next up on Aaron Rodgers' game plan? A little trip to Florida with ex Shailene Woodley.



On Monday, March 7, the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 38, and the Big Little Lies actress, 30, were photographed walking side-by-side after getting off a jet in Palm Beach.



"They were dressed very casual," an eyewitness tells E! News, adding that the former couple only seemed to be in town for about five hours. "They arrived with no luggage, so it seemed like a quick stopover."



Though Shailene's ring finger was still bare, their newest reunion is adding spark to rumors that they could get back together after their February breakup.



After being engaged for a year, Aaron and Shailene amicably called it quits. A source told E! News that it didn't work out for the couple, saying, "They are two very different people. They are both focused on their careers but it took them in separate directions."