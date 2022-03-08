Sydney Sweeney Enjoys Hawaiian Getaway After Engagement

Not long after boyfriend Jonathan Davino put a ring on it, Sydney Sweeney jetted off to O'ahu with friends for a fun-in-the-sun island vacation.

Unlike her character in The White LotusSydney Sweeney seems to love staying at a Hawaiian resort.

Taking advantage of a break in her work schedule, the 24-year-old actress recently busted out her bikini for a sun-soaked getaway to the island of O'ahu.

"72 hours off, let the fun begin," she wrote on an Instagram post on Match 7, alongside a photo of herself posing poolside.

In the happy snap, the Euphoria star was all smiles as she showed off Montce's Janeane Floral Kayla Bikini Top and its corresponding frilly bottoms. She accessorized the flirty beach look with a straw bucket hat, oversized shades and a delicate gold necklace.

Sydney—who recently transformed her signature blond locks to a fiery red shade—was joined on the vacay by hairstylist Florida Basallowho she tagged in on her IG post, and make-up artist Denika Bedrossian.

The tropical trip comes hot on the heels of the news that the actress recently got engaged to her restaurateur boyfriend, Jonathan Davino, 37. Sydney was spotted rocking a massive ring on that finger on Feb. 28 and a source exclusively told E! News that, "she and Johnny refer to each other as fiancés." 

photos
Celebs' Favorite Bikini Shots

Keep scrolling to see more pics of Sydney's Hawaiian getaway.

Instagram
Bikini Babe

Sydney took to Instagram to model a colorful, floral bikini by Montce while vacationing in O'ahu.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

The actress shielded herself from the island's strong rays with a trendy straw sunhat and glamorous oversized sunglasses.

Instagram
Sun's Out, Tongues Out

In a silly selfie video, Sydney admitted she was "still feeling this red hair" after debuting her new ‘do the week before.

Instagram
Hiding her Bling

Although she recently got engaged to boyfriend Jonathan Davino, Sydney's new diamond ring wasn't visible in any of her vacation photos. 

Instagram
Splish Splash

Sydney gave her followers a closer look at the Hawaiian resort's stunning infinity pool.

Instagram
Finger Food

Sydney shared a photo of her plate of chicken tenders and joked about enjoying the traditional kid's dish, writing "I've never grown up."

Instagram
Travel Buddy

Sydney can be seen in the reflection snapping a pic of her hairstylist Florido Basallo, who joined her on the trip.

Instagram
Welcome to Paradise

Makeup artist Denika Bedrossian was also a part of the Hawaiian getaway and shared a photo of the resort's lush grounds. 

Instagram
Whale Watching

Florido and Denika kept their eyes on the ocean as they spotted whales swimming around.

Instagram
Sweat Treats

Florida shared a photo of yummy ice cream sandwiches on his Instagram Stories with the caption, "IYKYK."

