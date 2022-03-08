Sydney Sweeney Enjoys Hawaiian Getaway After Engagement

Watch : Sydney Sweeney's X-Rated MISTAKE While Watching "Euphoria"

Unlike her character in The White Lotus, Sydney Sweeney seems to love staying at a Hawaiian resort.

Taking advantage of a break in her work schedule, the 24-year-old actress recently busted out her bikini for a sun-soaked getaway to the island of O'ahu.

"72 hours off, let the fun begin," she wrote on an Instagram post on Match 7, alongside a photo of herself posing poolside.

In the happy snap, the Euphoria star was all smiles as she showed off Montce's Janeane Floral Kayla Bikini Top and its corresponding frilly bottoms. She accessorized the flirty beach look with a straw bucket hat, oversized shades and a delicate gold necklace.

Sydney—who recently transformed her signature blond locks to a fiery red shade—was joined on the vacay by hairstylist Florida Basallo, who she tagged in on her IG post, and make-up artist Denika Bedrossian.

The tropical trip comes hot on the heels of the news that the actress recently got engaged to her restaurateur boyfriend, Jonathan Davino, 37. Sydney was spotted rocking a massive ring on that finger on Feb. 28 and a source exclusively told E! News that, "she and Johnny refer to each other as fiancés."