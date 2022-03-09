See Kerry Washington, Kacey Musgraves and More Stars at TIME's Women of the Year Gala

Amal Clooney, Kerry Washington, Kacey Musgraves, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Allyson Felix and Amanda Gorman are among TIME's 2022 Women of the Year honorees.

Raise your glass and toast to TIME's 2022 Women of the Year!

On March 8, International Women's Day, the honorees gathered in Los Angeles for the TIME Women of the Year gala.

The event comes days after the magazine announced this year's list of leaders: Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, actress Kerry Washington, singer Kacey Musgraves, Pose star Michaela Jae "Mj" Rodriguez, Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix, poet Amanda Gorman, president and CEO of Nasdaq Adena Friedman, founder and CEO of Rise Amanda Nguyen, health advocate Jennie Joseph, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund Sherrilyn Ifill, software engineer Tracy Chou and journalist Zahra Joya.

"When we sat down last fall to conceive a version of this project that could become an ongoing tradition, we chose to spotlight leaders who are working to create a better future for women everywhere," TIME executive editor Naina Bajekal and senior editor Lucy Feldman wrote in an article. "Our 2022 Women of the Year list features 12 individuals who have reached across communities, generations, and borders to fight for a more inclusive and equitable world."

Scroll on to see the stars at this year's gala.

Kerry Washington
Kacey Musgraves
Kate Bosworth
Charli D'Amelio
Alexandra Daddario
Meena Harris
Katie Couric
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Carrie Rathod
Amanda Nguyen
Allyson Felix
Yoshiki
Monica Ramirez
Tracy Chou

