Ghost Adventures Returns: See Where the Show Ranks Among Other Paranormal Favorites

As Ghost Adventures returns on discovery+ on March 10, find out where the haunted hit lands on our list of top paranormal reality series.

Dim the lights and get your séance outfit ready, because Ghost Adventures is back with a new season.

On March 10, the paranormal investigation series debuted the first episode of season 22 on discovery+. In it, Zak Bagans and his crew—including Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley—visit a historic California mansion with a tragic past. The episode has everything Ghost Adventures fans have come to know and love: We're talking a recreated séance, mysterious lore and potential paranormal evidence.

Just writing that reminds us why we love Ghost Adventures so much!

Of course, Ghost Adventures isn't the only spectral show out there. As Bagans put it best to E! News in October, "The paranormal is a mystery, and people are drawn to mysteries because it's a thrill."

And while not everyone may believe in ghosts and ghouls, everyone can agree on our favorite paranormal investigation series. For example, for five seasons, Scariest Places on Earth sent regular people into allegedly haunted locales, making them question everything they know about themselves.

Now, that series wasn't meant to be a proper investigation into the paranormal. In reality, it was just supposed make the hairs on our neck stand up. (Mission accomplished!)

Intrigued to learn more? See our ranking of our favorite ghost-hunting shows below!

Travel Channel
8. Haunted Towns

Haunted Towns, which had two seasons on Destination American between 2017 and 2019, followed a group of paranormal investigators—known as the Tennessee Wraith Chasers—as they traveled to the country's most, you guessed it, haunted towns in the hope of trapping ghosts. You may recognize the TWC from their previous paranormal series, Ghost Asylum.

Both shows had spine-chilling locales, but their tendency toward hokey dialogue made them not as enjoyable as their competitors. Their passion and dedication were certainly present, yet, we never found ourselves invested in the TWC.

Discovery+
7. Ghost Brothers

Ghost Brothers was unafraid to lean into the humor while hunting down the paranormal. Starring best friends Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey, the trio toured reportedly haunted locales—all while roasting their rivals. In the intro, one Ghost Brother quipped, "Why is everybody white?"

For a laugh-out-loud series that also delves into the world of the supernatural, catch the only two seasons of Ghost Brothers, which aired on Destination American and TLC, respectively, between 2016 and 2017.

HULU
6. Buzzfeed Unsolved: Supernatural

When Ryan Bergara and Shane Madej embarked on their Unsolved series for Buzzfeed's YouTube page, they had no idea that they'd soon begin investigating whether or not ghosts are real. Being amateur paranormal investigators, Bergara and Madej's quest proves to be more a comedy than a serious ghost-hunting show.

Nonetheless, the dynamic between believer Bergara and skeptic Madej is wildly entertaining, which has allowed the content creators to bank seven entertaining seasons. (Don't forget, Bergara and Madej have a new series, Ghost Files, heading to their Watcher YouTube channel.)

Discovery+
5. Kindred Spirits

If Kindred Spirits seems familiar to you, it's likely because you recognize stars Adam Berry and Amy Bruni from their previous ghost-hunting series, aptly titled Ghost Hunters. Putting a twist on the classic paranormal show formula, Berry and Bruni investigate homes to see if the undead dwellers are connected to the families that live there.

Kindred Spirits, which first debuted in 2016, has called several networks home, including Destination America, TLC, Travel Channel and Discovery+.

A&E Networks
4. Paranormal State

Though Paranormal State was a hit after its debut in 2007 on the A&E Network, the series may not be as fear-inducing on second watch. Ryan Buell and his Paranormal Research Society investigated several haunted locations over the course of six seasons, but unlike the ghost-hunting shows of today, there was little tangible evidence integrated into the show.

Freeform
3. Scariest Places on Earth

We honestly can't believe Scariest Places on Earth only had five seasons. Hosted by The Exorcist's Linda Blair and narrated by Teen Witch's Zelda Rubinstein, the Fox Family series had a scare-tastic formula, which included sending regular people into allegedly haunted locales.

Though this show wasn't meant to definitively prove whether ghosts were real, there were some fun scares along the way.

Discovery+
2. Ghost Hunters

It's safe to say that the original Ghost Hunters is one of the most famous paranormal shows in TV history. The show's initial run on SyFy included 11 seasons, 230 episodes and 10 specials. Ghost Hunters also spawned several spin-offs, including Ghost Nation, UFO Hunters, Ghost Hunters Academy and Ghost Hunters International.

The series was later revived on A&E in 2019 with original star Grant Wilson and a new crop of investigators, which used a slew of technology to try to connect with the paranormal.

Discovery+
1. Ghost Adventures

Ghost Hunters may've launched the ghost-hunting genre into global fame, but it's Zak Bagans' Ghost Adventures that has perfected the storytelling style. With a documentary-film background, Bagans has curated 22 seasons of action-packed peeks into the world of the paranormal.

After 13 years on the Travel Channel, Ghost Adventures has since found a new home on discovery+, introducing a whole new generation to Bagans' investigations into famously haunted spots. If you're looking for a lengthy binge with lots of intrigue, Ghost Adventures is the show for you!

New episodes of Ghost Adventures arrive Thursdays on discovery+.

