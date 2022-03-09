Meet the Season 7 Contestants of The Masked Singer

Ahead of the March 9 premiere of The Masked Singer, take a closer look at the costumed contestants who will be singing their hearts out.

By Alyssa Ray Mar 09, 2022 1:00 PMTags
TVReality TVFoxRobin ThickeJenny McCarthyNicole ScherzingerKen JeongCelebritiesThe Masked Singer
Watch: Nicole Scherzinger Goes Full Detective Mode for "Masked Singer"

The good, the bad and the cuddly.

The season seven premiere of The Masked Singer on March 9 will feature an intriguing new twist: The costumed contestants will be broken up into teams! This is a first for Fox's singing competition, who previously debuted the competitors as individual contestants.

Thankfully, the update to the competition hasn't impacted the wild costumes we've come to know and love. For season seven, the contestants fall into the three categories, including, you guessed it, good, bad and cuddly. We're talking a vibrant pink Baby Mammoth and a ghoulish green Cyclops.

It's safe to say that celebrity panelist Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke will have a field day with these new looks.

As for who is competing in this next installment? We'll have to tune in to find out, but season six boasted an impressive talent roster, including winner Jewel, couple David Foster and Katharine McPheeTyga and Vivica A. Fox.

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

In celebration of the season seven premiere, take a closer look at the contestants by scrolling through the gallery below!

Michael Becker / FOX
Baby Mammoth

Team: Cuddly

Michael Becker / FOX
Cyclops

Team: Bad

Michael Becker / FOX
Lemur

Team: Cuddly

Michael Becker / FOX
McTerrier

Team: Good

Michael Becker / FOX
Ram

Team: Bad

Michael Becker / FOX
Space Bunny

Team: Cuddly

Michael Becker / FOX
Thingamabob

Team: Cuddly

Michael Becker / FOX
Queen Cobra

Team: Bad

Michael Becker / FOX
Hydra

Team: Bad

Michael Becker / FOX
The Prince

Team: Good

Michael Becker / FOX
Miss Teddy

Team: Cuddly

Michael Becker / FOX
Armadillo

Team: Good

Michael Becker / FOX
Firefly

Team: Good

Michael Becker / FOX
Jack in the Box

Team: Bad

Michael Becker / FOX
Ringmaster

Team: Good

Trending Stories

1

We Don't Know How to Feel After That Messy Bachelor Breakup

2

See Sharna Burgess' Perfect Reaction to Question About Megan Fox

3

And the Candidates to Be the Next Bachelorette Are...

The Masked Singer season seven premieres tonight, March 9, at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

We Don't Know How to Feel After That Messy Bachelor Breakup

2

See Sharna Burgess' Perfect Reaction to Question About Megan Fox

3

And the Candidates to Be the Next Bachelorette Are...

4

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Reunite For Florida Getaway

5

Casey Anthony’s Mother Cindy Looks Back on the Moment Caylee Was Found