Why Kanye West and Tristan Thompson's Friendship Makes Perfect Sense

Not surprisingly, Kanye West is still in Tristan Thompson's court.

Kim Kardashian's former husband reunited with Khloe Kardashian's ex for dinner in Miami Beach on March 1, where, according to a local source, the atmosphere was "light and fun" for the pair (and the several women who joined them at their table).

In which case, we can guess which topics they steered clear of.

Their meet-up at The Setai hotel a night after Tristan's latest team, the Chicago Bulls, played the Miami Heat came amid a period of relative quiet for the NBA player—minus the taunting "Khloe" chants when he approached the free-throw line—in the wake of news he had become a father for the third time. In January, after paternity was confirmed, he publicly apologized to Khloe—who broke up with him last summer—for the "heartache and humiliation" he'd caused her over the years.