Michael Cera Reveals Sex of His Baby Days After Amy Schumer Accidentally Announces His Newborn's Birth

Watch : Amy Schumer ACCIDENTALLY Reveals Michael Cera's Baby News

From Superbad to Superdad!

Last week, Michael Cera joined Amy Schumer for an interview with Entertainment Tonight about their new series, Life & Beth. During the chat, Cera's co-star accidentally confirmed that he is a father and secretly welcomed a baby in 2021.

Now that the news is out, Cera is sharing new details about his youngest family member.

"He's just a little 6-month-old baby," he told Extra on March 7. "Actually, watching Amy's documentary, I was just shocked to watch it. Like, I already had a very strong appreciation…of what women go through, but, you know, you can only have a distant outsider, you know, appreciation for it."

In 2020, Schumer gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her pregnancy journey in HBO Max's Expecting Amy. The docuseries chronicled the comedian's high-risk pregnancy and battle with hyperemesis before welcoming her son, Gene, with husband Chris Fischer.