Here's What Went Wrong With Clayton Echard's Season of The Bachelor

Watch : Becca Kufrin Shares "The Bachelor" Engagement Predictions

Clayton Echard may have been there for the right reasons, but according to Becca Kufrin, his season of The Bachelor was all wrong from the beginning.

The former Bachelorette provided her expert analysis on Clayton's journey to find love during E! News' Daily Pop on March 8, just a day after The Bachelor's explosive Women Tell All special. There, Clayton was less-than-enthusiastic about his experience thus far, exclusively telling E! News, "Even though it really shocked me to my core, and I went through a lot, and I had extremely dark days, and I questioned whether or not it was worth it, it will only be worth it if I convince myself that it was."

Clayton's ominous response was the latest in a series of remarks that imply he wasn't satisfied with his time on the show, but until the two-part season finale kicks off on March 14, we won't know for sure how his journey ends.

Becca, for her part, doesn't see Clayton getting a happy ending. "I don't think he's engaged from the sounds of it, I don't know," she said on Daily Pop. "I have talked to him several times and I don't even think he knows what's going on, so it'll be interesting next week."