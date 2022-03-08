See Alexis Stone Transform Into Mrs. Doubtfire for Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week Show

Watch : Robin Williams on His "Mrs. Doubtfire" Transformation

Hellooooo from Paris Fashion Week.

Mrs. Doubtfire made a quick cameo during Balenciaga's runway show in France on March 6.

Well, sort of. Alexis Stone (also known as Elliot Joseph Rentz) transformed into the hip, old granny and attended the presentation of the brand's Fall/Winter 2022/2023 collection.

Make no mistake, poppet, getting into character took time. To complete the look, Stone wore facial prosthetics, makeup, a body suit, glasses and a wig. But forget the blouse and cardigan, dear. Stone's Mrs. Doubtfire sported a floral Balenciaga dress, accessorizing with a pair of thigh-high silver boots, sparkly earrings and black bag.

"Nothing screams Mrs. Doubtfire more than Balenciaga florals and we had it with a really iconic pair of chrome silver boots," Stone told Paper Magazine. "In [creative director] Demna's own words, Doubtfire and Balenciaga need no further explanation. Simply iconic."

Iconic indeed. In fact, Stone, a drag queen and self-proclaimed professional "transformer" who has accumulated hundreds of thousands of followers on social media, has dressed up as Doubtfire before.