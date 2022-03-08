See Alexis Stone Transform Into Mrs. Doubtfire for Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week Show

Love the movie Mrs. Doubtfire? Well wait until you see Alexis Stone's transformation into the beloved English nanny for Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week Show.

Watch: Robin Williams on His "Mrs. Doubtfire" Transformation

Hellooooo from Paris Fashion Week.

Mrs. Doubtfire made a quick cameo during Balenciaga's runway show in France on March 6.

Well, sort of. Alexis Stone (also known as Elliot Joseph Rentz) transformed into the hip, old granny and attended the presentation of the brand's Fall/Winter 2022/2023 collection. 

Make no mistake, poppet, getting into character took time. To complete the look, Stone wore facial prosthetics, makeup, a body suit, glasses and a wig. But forget the blouse and cardigan, dear. Stone's Mrs. Doubtfire sported a floral Balenciaga dress, accessorizing with a pair of thigh-high silver boots, sparkly earrings and black bag. 

"Nothing screams Mrs. Doubtfire more than Balenciaga florals and we had it with a really iconic pair of chrome silver boots," Stone told Paper Magazine. "In [creative director] Demna's own words, Doubtfire and Balenciaga need no further explanation. Simply iconic." 

Iconic indeed. In fact, Stone, a drag queen and self-proclaimed professional "transformer" who has accumulated hundreds of thousands of followers on social media, has dressed up as Doubtfire before.

photos
Mrs. Doubtfire Cast: Then and Now

Last year, the artist transformed into the beloved English nanny, first portrayed by Robin Williams in the 1993 movie Mrs. Doubtfire, for a documentary that was done in collaboration with Balenciaga, Millennium FX and director Liam Heeley called 27.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

"During the first lockdown here in England, Balenciaga had reached out in regards to working together on something else," Stone told Paper Magazine in September. "COVID-19 complicated working schedules as it has for everyone around the world. Mrs. Doubtfire was put together during this frustrating period by myself and my team, and Demna kindly agreed to give me access to whatever was needed to bring my vision to life. It is, of course, one of those 'pinch me' moments when you are sent crates-worth of iconic, historic archive pieces with an archive handler."

Over the years, Stone has transformed into several famous figures, ranging from Queen Elizabeth II and Angelina Jolie to Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus, documenting the process on Instagram and YouTube.

Watch the videos to see the social media star transform into Mrs. Doubtfire.

