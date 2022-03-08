Olympic Gymnast Jordan Chiles Has the Sweetest Reaction to Simone Biles' Engagement

Watch : Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Is Engaged: See Her Ring!

Jordan Chiles is still flipping out over her teammate's big news.

Back on Feb. 15, Simone Biles announced on Instagram that she is engaged to NFL player Jonathan Owens. And while the couple is already hard at work planning their dream wedding, Simone continues to receive well wishes from her biggest supporters.

While attending Hollywood Reporter's Oscar Nominee Night presented by IHG Hotels & Resorts on March 7, Jordan couldn't help but share her excitement about Simone's new relationship status.

"I call her here and there and I love her to death," Jordan exclusively shared with E! News at Spago Beverly Hills. "She will always be with me no matter what and I'm just really excited for her."

After all, the pair went through something extraordinary together at the 2020 Summer Olympics. When competing in Tokyo, Simone withdrew from the team final after suffering a case of the twisties on the vault. But with Jordan's help, the team was able to take home a silver medal.