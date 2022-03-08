The Fate of Netflix's Never Have I Ever Revealed

Watch : Mindy Kaling & "Never Have I Ever" Win Big at 2020 E! PCAs

Never have we ever been so conflicted over TV renewal news.

On Tuesday, March 8, Netflix announced that the coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever has been renewed for a fourth and final season. That's essentially telling us to "take your Dew and go," Netflix, and we won't stand for it!

Still, the news isn't all bad, as the streamer confirmed that production on season three had finished and that we can expect the new episodes this summer. As for the timeline for season four? We won't have to brace ourselves for a goodbye until 2023.

While we're particularly torn up over Never Have I Ever's upcoming end, co-creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher said they "are absolutely thrilled about" what's to come for Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and company.

"We can't wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you," they teased in a joint statement. "Thanks to all our fans for your support—especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you!"