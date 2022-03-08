Jamie Dornan, Blake Shelton and More Are Honoring Their Partners on International Women's Day

Watch : 8 Women Who INSPIRE Us: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez & More!

Hollywood is joining the world in celebrating International Women's Day.

Jamie Dornan, Blake Shelton and more have taken to social media this March 8 to honor the women in their lives, be it for their career achievements, personal accomplishments or simply their ability to persevere when there's much more to be done in the fight for gender parity. As the United Nations—which declared March 8 International Women's Day in 1975—put it in its 2022 press release, "Advancing gender equality in the context of the climate crisis and disaster risk reduction is one of the greatest global challenges of the 21st century."

This year's theme is "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow," a message that many men are taking to heart as they celebrate the women in their lives throughout the day. From Hilary Duff to Tori Spelling, several stars have been the subjects of heartfelt dedications courtesy of their partners, and we've rounded them up below.