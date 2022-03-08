Jamie Dornan, Blake Shelton and More Are Honoring Their Partners on International Women's Day

Gwen Stefani, Hilary Duff and more stars received sweet tributes from their partners in honor of International Women's Day. Read the heartfelt posts below.

Hollywood is joining the world in celebrating International Women's Day.

Jamie DornanBlake Shelton and more have taken to social media this March 8 to honor the women in their lives, be it for their career achievements, personal accomplishments or simply their ability to persevere when there's much more to be done in the fight for gender parity. As the United Nations—which declared March 8 International Women's Day in 1975—put it in its 2022 press release, "Advancing gender equality in the context of the climate crisis and disaster risk reduction is one of the greatest global challenges of the 21st century."

This year's theme is "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow," a message that many men are taking to heart as they celebrate the women in their lives throughout the day. From Hilary Duff to Tori Spelling, several stars have been the subjects of heartfelt dedications courtesy of their partners, and we've rounded them up below.

Keep scrolling to see the International Women's Day tributes.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

"There ain't #NobodyButYou," Blake Shelton said of Gwen Stefani, quoting his own song of the same name. "Happy #InternationalWomensDay to the best woman I know!"

Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner

"I'm nothing but a pile of dust without this crew," Jamie Dornan captioned a photo of his wife Amelia Warner and their three daughters, Dulcie, 8, Elva, 5, and Alberta, 2, adding a hashtag for International Women's Day.

Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff

"my wife got mad at me this morning. Here's a pic of her not mad at me and doing life better than everyone," Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma wrote on Instagram. "I'm getting my wisdom teeth taken out and am a little high rn."

Hilary's response? "You know it's hard to stay mad when you publicly flirt," she commented. "Ughhh."

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy

"Celebrating you has been the best part of my life," Nick Viall captioned a photo of girlfriend Natalie Joy. "#nationalwomensday."

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato

"For my daughter, wife, sisters, mom," Michael Bublé began, "and all of the countless, amazing women out there, on this #internationalwomensday #8 I'll never not love you."

Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling

"Happy International Women's Day to these incredibly smart, creative, strong, fierce and funny Women," Dean McDermott wrote alongside a carousel of photos featuring his wife Tori Spelling and their daughters Stella, 13, and Hallie, 10. "I'm so blessed to have you in my life. I love you So Much!! #happyinternationalwomensday #luckyguy."

Chris Daughtry and Deanna Daughtry

"I saw you change into a Lioness, a beast in the wild, unbridled, could see it in your eyes," Chris Daughtry said in a poetic dedication post to his wife Deanna Daughtry. "You could've eaten me alive. Just to show me you could. Happy #internationalwomensday to my Queen… my Lioness… and all the badass women out there making this world a much better place."

