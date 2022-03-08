Clayton Echard Asks Teddi to "Release" Alleged DM From His Brother After Bachelor: Women Tell All

Watch : "The Bachelor" Women Tell-All SHOCKING DM Reveal

The bro code is really being tested.

On Monday's The Bachelor: Women Tell All, Teddi Wright shocked viewers when she revealed that Clayton Echard's own brother allegedly slid into her DMs after she was sent home. "I didn't reply," she said, before adding, "One Echard boy in my lifetime was enough for me."

But it seems that no one would fault Teddi for seeing where things could go with Clayton's bro. Even host Jesse Palmer suggested, "Maybe you just met the wrong brother!"

While viewers were unable to witness Clayton's reaction in real time, the Bachelor took to Twitter to join the chorus of Bachelor Nation fans demanding that Teddi release the receipts. "Both of my brothers have been vehemently denying sliding in the DMs," he shared. "So Teddi, please give the people (including me) what they want and release the DMs."

And before people could attack Clayton for doubting her, the reality star said, "Let me just clarify here…I 1000% believe Teddi. There's absolutely no way she made this up at all."