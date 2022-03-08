Wilmer Valderrama Reveals Lesson He and That ‘70s Show Co-Stars Want to Teach Their Kids

Watch : Demi Lovato Reacts to Ex-Boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama's Engagement

Wilmer Valderrama and the cast of That ‘70s Show have one major hope for their kids: to recognize their legacy beyond one notable decade.



While gracing the red carpet at the Hollywood Reporter's Oscar Nominee night at Spago Beverly Hills on March 7, the Encanto actor told reporters, including E! News, about the ultimate goal he and his former co-stars share when it comes to the next generation.



"We really joke around that we're going to have a That 70's dynasty," Wilmer shared. "Like, it's going to be like a Spanish soap opera…So, it's funny because we joke around like, what are they going to be like? Are they going to be anything like us...But one thing is, for sure, is that every single one of us who has kids on That ‘70s Show, we really try to make sure that they not only try to understand their roots, but they understand that they come from a heritage of people who came to this country to work really hard. And a lot of them are immigrants, from Mila [Kunis] to me."