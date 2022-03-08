You Need to See Willow Smith's New Massive Arm Tattoo

Willow Smith is rocking a new tattoo.
The 21-year-old singer surprised fans on social media after recently debuting some major ink on her arm. "My manzz <@rayjtattoo> did it again," Willow wrote in a March 2 Instagram post alongside a photo of the body art, giving a shout-out to tattoo artist Raymond Jimenez at Body Electric Tattoo Shop in Los Angeles.
"Wow that is absolutely exquisite," musician Jahnavi Harrison commented on Willow's photo, while author Jay Shetty wrote, "Wow so dope."
As for the design, Raymond described it in his own Instagram post as a hand "reaching into the cosmos," and it starts at Willow's shoulder and goes down her arm. "Ur the best!!" the Red Table Talk cohost wrote in the comments section.
This isn't Willow's first tattoo. In fact, she has a few, including a tribute to the Hindu goddess Saraswati on her hand and a lotus on her arm. Actually, Willow, her mom Jada Pinkett Smith and her grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris all got matching tattoos of the flower during an episode of Red Table Talk last year.
"The lotus represents spiritual enlightenment, and we hear this saying, like, 'Through the mud grows the lotus.' And I think all of us from different perspectives in life have had that journey," Willow said at the time. "The bud to the little blossom to the bloom also, I feel like, expresses the spiritual journey but also the three of us: I'm the youngest, you know, my mom is the middle and Gam is the fully bloomed lotus."
During the episode, Willow also recalled the time she hid a tattoo from her dad Will Smith.
"He was actually the one that I was most nervous about," she said. "Like, I showed my mom the art for my half-sleeve, like I wanna say like, three weeks before I got it. But I didn't tell my dad ‘cause I was like, he's gonna be like, 'My baby has a half-sleeve? What?'"
Of course, the actor eventually found out and called his daughter about it a few days later.
"I showed it to him and he was like, 'Everything is in divine order. Your path is your path and I just love you,'" Willow recalled. "'And I'm glad that you got something that actually looks nice.'"