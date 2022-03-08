You Need to See Willow Smith's New Massive Arm Tattoo

Watch : What Willow Smith Really Thinks About Olivia Jade

Willow Smith is rocking a new tattoo.

The 21-year-old singer surprised fans on social media after recently debuting some major ink on her arm. "My manzz <@rayjtattoo> did it again," Willow wrote in a March 2 Instagram post alongside a photo of the body art, giving a shout-out to tattoo artist Raymond Jimenez at Body Electric Tattoo Shop in Los Angeles.

"Wow that is absolutely exquisite," musician Jahnavi Harrison commented on Willow's photo, while author Jay Shetty wrote, "Wow so dope."

As for the design, Raymond described it in his own Instagram post as a hand "reaching into the cosmos," and it starts at Willow's shoulder and goes down her arm. "Ur the best!!" the Red Table Talk cohost wrote in the comments section.

This isn't Willow's first tattoo. In fact, she has a few, including a tribute to the Hindu goddess Saraswati on her hand and a lotus on her arm. Actually, Willow, her mom Jada Pinkett Smith and her grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris all got matching tattoos of the flower during an episode of Red Table Talk last year.