How Lily Collins, the Royal Family and More Are Celebrating International Women’s Day

Watch : Celebrate International Women's Day With E!

It's all about power and pride this International Women's Day.

On Tuesday, March 8, stars and public figures around the world took to social media to help amplify female voices. "Happy International Women's Day, from our sisterhood to yours," actress Amber Tamblyn captioned an Instagram selfie featuring Sisterhood of The Traveling Pants co-stars America Ferrera and Blake Lively. "#InternationalWomensDay #AmericaFerreraSandwich #BlakeIsMyLittleSpoon."

First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden also posted a message in honor of the special day. "On this International Women's Day, we honor women throughout the world who courageously use their voice," she tweeted, "no matter the cost."

In another tweet, she acknowledged the women overseas amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "To our sisters from Ukraine who are fighting to keep their country free and their families alive: We stand with you in solidarity," Biden continued. "To our sisters in Russia who are protesting and speaking out against the invasion at great personal risk: We see your courage."