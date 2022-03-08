Watch Love Is Blind Season 2 Cast Meet Lauren and Cam While Surprising Fans With Vegas Wedding

Watch : "Love Is Blind" Star Considers Becoming Next "Bachelorette?!"

Paying the love forward.

The season two cast of Love Is Blind gave two fans the ultimate wedding gift when they surprised the couple on their big day in Las Vegas. Worlds collided when the stars met season one success stories Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton for the first time, as seen in a new video from Netflix.

Iyanna McNeely, Jarrette Jones, Danielle Ruhl, Nick Thompson, Deepti Vempati and Salvador Perez from the hit Netflix dating show took part in the nuptials of Alex and Olaf, who also have a unique love story.

Alex met her future husband in college while she took a class taught by the then first year student advisor. After the Olaf had to return home to his native Brazil due to an expired visa, the Michigan-born student started what she thought would be a short-term, long-distance romance. But after the pandemic hit, the couple was forced to be apart for an extended period of time.