The Fate of The Batman's HBO Max Prequel Series Revealed

Batman might be heating up the box office at the moment—but don't expect to see him on your TV any time soon.

A rumored HBO Max prequel series centered around the Gotham City Police Department has been put on the back burner, according to The Batman director Matt Reeves.

"One thing that we're not doing that I was gonna do… So, there's the Gotham police show, which, that one actually is put on hold," he told the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast on March 7. "We're not really doing that."

Despite the current cultural love for the caped crusader, the show wouldn't really have focused on him at all.

"it wasn't going to be a Batman story," Reeves revealed. "It was going to be about this corrupt cop, and it was going to be about how the worst gang in Gotham were the GCPD. And [Bruce] would have touched paths with [Commissioner] Gordon. It would have been someone to measure him against, but it would be a battle for his soul."