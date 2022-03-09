Rejoice, Here's When All 14 Seasons of Degrassi Will Finally Be Streaming on HBO Max

Watch : "Degrassi: The Next Generation" Is Coming to HBO Max: EXCLUSIVE

The year is 2004. You just got home from school, kicked off your platform Steve Madden sneakers and grabbed some Dunkaroos from the pantry. You feed your Tamagotchi before turning on the TV and changing the channel to The N. Degrassi: The Next Generation is on. Life is good.

Now, thanks to HBO Max, Gen-Z will finally get to know the joy that is the iconic Canadian teen drama series as E! News can exclusively reveal that all 14 seasons will be available to stream on the platform beginning Friday, March 25. And in the trailer above, you can get a taste of what to expect from the beloved show that launched the careers of Nina Dobrev, Shenae Grimes, Sara Waisglass, and, of course, Drake. Started from Degrassi Community School, now we're here.