Steve Jobs’ Daughter Eve Signs With Modeling Agency

Watch : Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Makes Runway Debut in Paris

Eve Jobs is on the hunt for modeling jobs.

Eve, daughter of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, announced in an Instagram post on Monday, March 7, that she has signed with a modeling agency.

The 23-year old shared a snap of herself with the caption, "Now represented by @dnamodels."

dna Model Management also represents stars such as Doutzen Kroes and Emily Ratajkowski, according to the company's website.

Although Eve is new to dna Model Management, she is not new to the world of modeling. In September 2021, Eve walked for the Coperni runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The model took to Instagram to celebrate the moment, writing, "I can't put into words how extraordinary this collection is," adding, "It was an honor to be a part of the vision @coperni."