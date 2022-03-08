Morgan Wallen Wins ACM Album of the Year at First Award Show Since N-Word Controversy

Watch : Why Morgan Wallen Will No Longer Perform on "SNL"

Morgan Wallen made his return to award shows about a year after he faced backlash for an offensive video.

The "Whiskey Glasses" singer attended the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, the first since being banned from multiple award shows after a video of him saying the N-word surfaced in February 2021.

At the 2022 ACM Awards, Morgan was nominated for Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year, winning Album of the Year for Dangerous: The Double Album.

Upon receiving the award for his album, he thanked his family, friends and team who have shown him "grace along the way," he said without specifically mentioning the scandal.

"When I started this album, I was a kid," Morgan said on stage. "But the time I put it out, I was a father. And that's become more important to me than anything else. To my son, this album and this award will signify that his daddy was a fighter and he chased his dreams and worked hard to make them a reality."