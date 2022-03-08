Dolly Parton's Best Hosting Moments From 2022 ACM Awards

Keeping It Real

During the opening monologues, Dolly also kept things light and joked that she hates "anything fake." Calling her co-hosts the "the real deal," the Jolene artist continued, "I love to joke and we're gonna have a good time tonight."

Love to Ukraine

Although there were plenty of laughs throughout the night, Dolly also made sure to take a "serious moment" to recognize the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. "Now, I don't want to be political and this is not—I'd rather pass a kidney stone than do that—but I want us to send our love and hope to our brothers and sisters in Ukraine," she told the crowd, "so why don't we just dedicate this entire show to them and pray for peace around this crazy, old world?"

Funny Bunny

Dolly's co-hosts couldn't help but to reference the singer's iconic Playboy cover when speaking about her illustrious decades-long career. "It does seem like you never really run out of steam," Gabby said, while Jimmie quipped, "Yeah, you're kind of like a Energizer Bunny, but you look more like a Playboy Bunny."

Needless to say, Dolly had the perfect response: "Aww! Well, all I can say you're both kind of honey bunnies!"

Old School

When Gabby mentioned that she had just celebrated her 22nd birthday, Dolly took the opportunity to poke fun of her own age. "I was born on a mountaintop in Tennessee. I was born on January 19th," she said, before stopping short of mentioning her birth year. "Well, let me just say Davy Crockett took me to my high school prom if that will tell you anything!"