How It Girls Get Their Perfect Slicked-Back Hair

The viral Tancho hair stick may be sold out, but we found some dupes that are just as good!

By Emily Spain Mar 08, 2022 12:44 AMTags
E-Comm: Celeb Slicked Back Hair Trend

Whether they're at fashion week, going to a pilates class or grocery shopping, it seems like celebrities are always having a good hair day! We wish we could relate.

For months we've been trying to get that off-duty model, slicked-back hair look stars like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid regularly rep, but it seemed impossible to keep flyaways at bay without overwhelming our locks with an absurd amount of product. That was until our TikTok algorithm came in clutch once again with the answer: the Tancho Tique Stick!

In a now viral video, TikToker Arielle Lorre explains how Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner's hairstylist Irinel de León introduced her to the famous Tancho hair pomade, which the models use to achieve their flawless slicked-back hairdos.

Given the stick is sold out on Amazon and has a rather interesting smell, Arielle explains, "If you want the same effect, you can use the Tigi Bed Head Hair Stick. It works just as well and it doesn't smell." As you can imagine, we ordered the stick not even a minute after finishing her video.

Over the past few days, other creators have followed suit, sharing their tips and tricks for sleek hairstyles, many of which also champion the Tigi stick.

If you're feeling inspired to try the slicked-back hair trend, we rounded up the styling products you can use to make every day a good hair day!

20 Amazon Beauty Products That Keep Selling Out

Tancho Tique Hair Styling Natural Wax Stick 100g

The viral vegetable pomade stick is sold out on Amazon, but you can currently get it on eBay!

eBay

Tigi Bed Head Hair Stick

Surprisingly, this hair stick has not sold out (yet)! Packed with a blend of oil and waxes, it works to create texture while keeping hair in place. 

One reviewer on Amazon said, "Just received this a few minutes ago and I'm already in love. I have these crazy baby hairs that always stick up whether my hair is up or down and are especially bad with humidity. I just used it and my baby hairs are tamed. I only briefly put it on and it still holds. It's not very greasy at all and smells really good. 10/10 would recommend."

$13
Amazon
$13
Walgreens

BestLand Hair Finishing Cream Stick

Thanks to nourishing and hydrating plant extracts, this hair finishing cream stick will help tame flyaways and style baby hairs while you're on the go.

$8
$7
Amazon

Bumble and Bumble Bb. Sumogel

This alcohol-free gel will help you achieve a long-lasting shiny up-do! It's great for those who don't want a wax-like finish.

$31
Sephora

INH Quick Slick

Packed with hair-loving jojoba, camellia japonica seed oil and candelilla wax, this hair essence works to tame flyaways without producing a build-up of grease.

$22
Amazon
$18
INH Hair

OUAI Matte Pomade

Made with multiple hair types in mind, this medium-control finishing paste delivers a long-lasting hold and matte finish. Plus, it has OUAI's beloved Rue St. Honoré scent!

$24
Sephora

R+Co Pomade Stick

Infused with jojoba esters, castor seed oil and candelilla wax, this popular pomade stick makes it easy to get slicked-back hair that doesn't look greasy. Instead, it works to nourish hair while giving your mane a soft but sleek appearance.

$21
Neiman Marcus

Ready for more game-changing TikTok finds? Check out this viral Pat McGrath lipstick!

