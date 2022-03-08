Are Love Is Blind’s Deepti and Kyle Dating? She Says…

Watch : "Love Is Blind" Star Considers Becoming Next "Bachelorette?!"

Looks like Deepti Vempati may have found love in the pods after all!

Just because Deepti's time on Love Is Blind season two didn't end with an "I do"—and she arguably had the roughest season of all the contestants—doesn't mean she didn't find her match. During the reunion on March 4, Kyle Abrams revealed that his "biggest regret" from the show was not proposing to the 31-year-old data analyst. And now, in an E! News exclusive interview, Deepti opened up about where she and Kyle stand.

Though the pair didn't choose each other in the pods, Deepti thinks that things are working out the way they were meant to.

"I actually have no regrets," Deepti said. "Who knows, if I did pick Kyle what if—because we were under a microscope—maybe we wouldn't have worked out."

"I think we can do things our own way now," she shared. "So, we'll see where it goes."