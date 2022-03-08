Are Love Is Blind’s Deepti and Kyle Dating? She Says…

Looks like Deepti Vempati may have found love in the pods after all!
Just because Deepti's time on Love Is Blind season two didn't end with an "I do"—and she arguably had the roughest season of all the contestants—doesn't mean she didn't find her match. During the reunion on March 4, Kyle Abrams revealed that his "biggest regret" from the show was not proposing to the 31-year-old data analyst. And now, in an E! News exclusive interview, Deepti opened up about where she and Kyle stand.
Though the pair didn't choose each other in the pods, Deepti thinks that things are working out the way they were meant to.
"I actually have no regrets," Deepti said. "Who knows, if I did pick Kyle what if—because we were under a microscope—maybe we wouldn't have worked out."
"I think we can do things our own way now," she shared. "So, we'll see where it goes."
Deepti famously said yes to Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee's proposal, and she tells E!, "I don't think a lot of people know this, because they didn't show it on camera, but Kyle was my No. 2 person in the pods."
She continued, "I was really on the fence about if I should choose Shake or go with Kyle."
In a previous E! News interview with Shake, he revealed that he no longer trusts Kyle. But Deepti says she doesn't understand why.
"Kyle has never done anything to Shake," she explained. "Kyle and I were close, so I don't know if that's where it stemmed from, but he knew that we were close this entire time, so it's nothing new for him. It was confusing to me just like the rest of the world, honestly."
And as far as Kyle wishing he had proposed to Deepti?
"I thought that was very sweet," she said. "We built a strong foundation in the pods...So you know, it's not just out of nowhere."
Love Is Blind season two is available to stream on Netflix.