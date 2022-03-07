A Dolly Parton and Cardi B Collab Is Exactly What We Need Right Now

Watch : Dolly Parton Is Ready to COLLAB With Cardi B & Cher!

Dolly Parton definitely doesn't need anyone by her side to pull off a boot stompin' performance, but she could see herself sharing the stage with a certain rapper in the future.

The country music icon said as much during E! News' Daily Pop on March 7, revealing her admiration for none other than Cardi B. "She's a character," Dolly said. "I know she's an original."

And if the "WAP" singer is willing to collaborate, Dolly just might be down to duet. She even suggested Cardi B team up with her and longtime friend Cher should they ever have a joint project. "I would love to do something with her sometime, a TV show or a movie," Dolly said of Cher. "We'll have Cardi B on that same show, let Cher host it, and me and Cardi B will be the entertainment."

In the meantime, Dolly's got a show of her own to put on: the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards.