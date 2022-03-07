You Won't Believe Who Slid Into The Bachelor Star Teddi Wright's DMs

Teddi Wright is putting the "tell" in Women Tell All!
In a sneak peek of March 7's The Bachelor: Women Tell All special, the 24-year-old surgical nurse reveals to host Jesse Palmer that someone very close to Bachelor Clayton Echard reached out to her. Though Teddi is hesitant to reveal the person who direct messaged her on social media, she eventually shares that it was one of Clayton's brothers.
"I didn't reply," she shares with the audience. "I will say, I think one Echard boy in my lifetime was enough for me."
With a chuckle, Jesse adds, "Maybe you just met the wrong brother, I don't know."
Of course, the question still remains: Was it Nate or Patrick Echard who messaged Teddi? Inquiring minds need to know.
As for how Clayton feels about this? We doubt he's really too upset, as he sent Teddi home ahead of hometowns and has leaned on his family during his dramatic season.
On Clickbait With Bachelor Nation, Clayton told hosts Joe Amabile and Natasha Parker, and guest co-host Deandra Kanu that his family has been very supportive of him during his Bachelor journey. Apparently, his mom, dad and brothers check in with him once a week.
"I live with my brother currently," he added. "We watch the episodes together. He keeps it pretty lighthearted. He makes fun of me, says I have no game and just loves to bash everything about me. But that's our dynamic. He's been great to have around."
That's good to hear, as a source close to production previously told E! News that Clayton is "concerned with how things will play out," especially when it comes to the Fantasy Suites.
"Clayton does indeed fall in love with multiple women," the source shared, "and many hearts are broken in ways we have really never seen before."
Could this actually be the most dramatic season of The Bachelor? We'll have to tune in to find out.
The Bachelor: Women Tell All airs Monday, March 7 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.