Walking Dead Fan Favorites Are Clearly Safe From Harm After New Spin-off Announcement

Zombies—you just can't get rid of them!
On Monday, March 7, AMC announced plans for another Walking Dead spin-off series called Isle of the Dead. The show will feature Walking Dead veterans Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan reprising their roles as Maggie and Negan, respectively. The two will be "traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland."
According to the network, Maggie and Negan will be forced to inhabit a version of the city that is "filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror."
Sounds about right.
Veteran Walking Dead writer and co-executive producer Eli Jorné will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series, which will have a six-episode first season on AMC and AMC+ in 2023.
The series will give viewers an opportunity to dive deeper in the lives of both Maggie and Negan. Cohan joined the show in season two. She left in 2019 to star on the ABC's short-lived Whiskey Cavalier, before returning in in season nine.
In a statement, she said, "Maggie is very close to my heart and I'm excited to continue her journey against the iconic backdrop of New York City, alongside my friend and collaborator, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Eli Jorné has created something incredibly special and I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan."
Morgan joined the show in season five and has been an integral part of the universe ever since. "I'm delighted that Negan and Maggie's journey continues," he said. "It's been such a ride walking in Negan's shoes, I'm beyond excited to continue his journey in New York City with Lauren. Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world?? The backdrop is amazing, but it's the story that Eli Jorné cooked up that is even better."
The Walking Dead is currently in the midst of airing its 11th and final season. The expanded 24-episode season is set to conclude in late 2022.
But just because TWD is ending, it certainly doesn't mean we've seen the last of zombies.
Isle of the Dead is the latest in an ever-expanding Walking Dead universe. Fear The Walking Dead was recently renewed for its seventh season and Walking Dead: World Beyond recently concluded its two-season run in December 2021.
In addition, Tales of the Walking Dead is set to debut on AMC this summer and the untitled Norman Reedus-Melissa McBride spin-off will air in 2023. The former will focus on "new and established characters that are based in the larger world of The Walking Dead," while the latter will place the focus on fan favorites Daryl and Carol when the flagship show ends its run.
The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.