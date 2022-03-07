Casey Affleck and Caylee Cowan Spark Engagement Rumors With Diamond Ring

Are Casey Affleck and girlfriend Caylee Cowan engaged? The pair were photographed together while Caylee wore a stunning ring.

Watch: Casey Affleck Reacts to Winning His First Golden Globe

It looks like Casey Affleck is ready to say "I do" again.

On Sunday, March 6, the Manchester by the Sea actor and his girlfriend Caylee Cowan were spotted after having dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif. During the outing, a certain piece of jewelry caught fans' eyes. The Sunrise in Heaven actress was wearing a gold band and round diamond on her ring finger—as seen in photos obtained by Page Six.

Casey, 46, and Caylee, 23, haven't confirmed they are, in fact, engaged. But the pair never misses a moment to share how much they love each other publicly, with him calling her "magurl" in a new Instagram photo shared over the weekend.

On Thanksgiving Day 2021, the couple made their relationship Instagram official. The Oscar winner gushed over his "love" Caylee and shared photos of the two donating blood. 

"@cayleecowan showed up," Casey wrote at the time. "She is not on the Love's active roster, but she is MY Love, and she ALWAYS shows up when it counts."

Casey Affleck Makes His Relationship With "Love" Caylee Cowan Instagram Official

A few months later, Casey and the Willy's Wonderland star shared touching tributes to each other on Instagram to commemorate knowing each other for a year.

"A year ago, we met," he wrote on Jan. 26. "A few months ago, I got smart. Thank God, it wasn't too late. On our first date, you carried firewood up, built a fire, and gave me a low eyelid look that was so strong I had to take a knee for a minute."

Casey also said Caylee made him a "better man," adding, "I don't know what I did to deserve you, but I am determined to figure it out and keep doing it forever."

E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.

He was previously married to Summer Phoenix (sister to Joaquin Phoenix) from 2006 to 2017.

