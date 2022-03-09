How Sierra Dawn and Joe Anglim's Love Story Outlasted Any Survivor Competition

Survivors, are you ready for this sweet love story?
While most castaways expect grueling challenges, hidden idols and shocking tribal councils, there's one Survivor element many don't exactly prepare for: finding love.
But that's exactly the outcome Sierra Dawn Anglim and Joe Anglim found after appearing on Survivor: Worlds Apart back in 2014.
"I never in a million years thought I would find love on Survivor," Sierra exclusively shared with E! News. "Even being out there and competing and seeing him, I never ever would have thought he would be the love of my life. If I knew, I wouldn't have voted him out."
For Joe, finding a significant other wasn't on his itinerary either. For starters, being on an island with little supplies isn't exactly the most romantic. And yes, there's a $1 million prize up for grabs that deserves the most focus. At the same time, there was an attraction that couldn't be denied.
"It's tricky because you obviously don't want to get caught up in any type of romance," he said. "You've seen other players and you're like, 'How? They're dirty. They're nasty. How are they even wanting to like cuddle?' But we did cuddle one night because it was freezing cold out there…It was a great cuddle."
After the season wrapped, the pair started hanging out more before eventually getting married in 2019. They welcomed their first child—daughter Della Dawn Anglim—in May 2021 and are now expecting baby No. 2.
"One of the main reasons that I married her is because I saw so many motherly qualities and just how she took care of her horses and took care of me and I was like, ‘Yeah, I need to make her a forever boo,'" Joe said. "She's just such a hard working mom [and barrel racer] and cares so much."
While parenthood makes it more challenging for date nights, the couple is committed to quality time together every Friday evening. And even if some occasions are more casual like a game night or takeout, both parties agree it's important to their relationship.
When asked if they would ever return to Survivor or compete in another reality competition show like The Amazing Race, both Joe and Sierra were 100 percent down.
"We're both so competitive. We would do any and all," Sierra said. "It's different now having a baby...I would love to go and play again. It's just a little tough missing out on some milestones while you're gone."
Joe added, "That would be a tough one if one us got called to do something else. I would miss her so much."
But for now, the couple is preparing to welcome their second child. On Feb. 14, Sierra announced on Instagram that she's expecting the "final member" to her tribe with Joe.
"For me, I feel like Joe has been so patient with me," Sierra said. "I know I am hard to handle and a lot and to know that he can be patient with me, I knew he would make an amazing father."
