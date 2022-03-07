Ryan Reynolds Details Life at Home With He And Blake Lively's Three Kids: "It's Been Hell," He Jokes

When Ryan Reynolds made the proposal to spend more time at home, he didn't know what he was in for.
After temporarily taking a break from acting to devote more time to his wife, Blake Lively, and their three daughters—James, 7, Inez, 5, and 2-year-old Betty—the Adam Project star, 45, opened up about what the lifestyle change has really been like.
"It's been hell, I'm going right back. I'm taking the first movie I can find," Ryan joked during a Match 7 appearance on Today. "No, it's been great. I'm still busy but I get to be there for my kids in the morning and at night I get to put everyone to bed, so I love that."
He continued, "I'm no less busy, I'm just home more."
In addition to being a dedicated family man and one of Hollywood's biggest stars, Ryan juggles a number of business ventures including ownership in Welsh football club Wrexham AFC, Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile.
While Ryan is enjoying his new work/life balance, it isn't without stress. Today host and mom of two Savannah Guthrie described little kids' energy as "raw human nature" and "unbridled," and Ryan joked again about the anxiety it causes him.
"Morning routine is just so unpredictable, there's anxiety" he admitted. "I lay awake at night and think 'what's going to happen to me in the morning, how's this going to go down, are one of these children going to strike me.'"
This isn't the first time Ryan has opened up about his chaotic home life on Today. The Deadpool star—who tied the knot with the Gossip Girl alum in 2012— described parenting as "absolute mayhem" during another visit to the studio back in November.
"You're just, every day, clinging by the skin of your teeth," he said.
Ryan also noted that he grew up with three older brothers who ganged up on him at home, and he thought having daughters of his own would be different.
"So I was always afraid I would have boys," he said. "Now that I have girls, I realized I should not have been afraid. I should have wanted boys as well. They're just as rough."