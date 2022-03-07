Ryan Reynolds Details Life at Home With He And Blake Lively's Three Kids: "It's Been Hell," He Jokes

Watch : Why Ryan Reynolds Is Ultimate Dad Goals!

When Ryan Reynolds made the proposal to spend more time at home, he didn't know what he was in for.

After temporarily taking a break from acting to devote more time to his wife, Blake Lively, and their three daughters—James, 7, Inez, 5, and 2-year-old Betty—the Adam Project star, 45, opened up about what the lifestyle change has really been like.

"It's been hell, I'm going right back. I'm taking the first movie I can find," Ryan joked during a Match 7 appearance on Today. "No, it's been great. I'm still busy but I get to be there for my kids in the morning and at night I get to put everyone to bed, so I love that."

He continued, "I'm no less busy, I'm just home more."

In addition to being a dedicated family man and one of Hollywood's biggest stars, Ryan juggles a number of business ventures including ownership in Welsh football club Wrexham AFC, Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile.