YouTube Singer Lil Bo Weep Dead at 22

Fans are mourning the death of a YouTube singing star.
Lil Bo Weep died on March 3, her father, Matthew Schofield, confirmed on Facebook.
He wrote, "This weekend we lost the fight for my daughter's life against depression, trauma, PTSD and drug addiction that we have been fighting since we got her back from America through emergency repatriation DFAT but broken."
The cause of death has not been released.
According to Matthew's post, the Australian "CODEPENDENCY" singer "fought hard against her demons as we all did side by side next to her and picking up the broken pieces over and over again but she could not fight any more and we lost her."
Lil Bo Weep, whose real name was Winona Brooks, started sharing the music she produced onto SoundCloud in 2015 and had since amassed more than 36,000 followers. Her last post was a minute-and-a-half-long song titled "PTSD."
In her most recent Instagram post on March 2, she shared that she was mourning the anniversary of losing a child.
"I would like to do something in remembrance of her, preferably spread some flowers at a beach and spend the day just mourning," she said. "I'd really appreciate if anyone online would be kind enough to do that for me and with me."
In the video, she is seen crying and explained her sorrow in the caption, "I am heavily dosed on seroquel to avoid any psychosis from my cptsd. not only have I been mourning my child, I have recently found out my fertility has been affected by growing up with a severe eating disorder."
Before sharing her emotional video, she posted a photo of her baby bump on Feb. 26, captioned, "mourning you."
In her last days, she let her online platform be a safe space for her fans, writing on Twitter that she "made a public TickTock completely unfiltered for those who wish to let the curiosity flow."
She continued, "I will be doing my best to video answer any comments left on this account. This is a safe space for those who wish to hear my opinions, answers and all of that fun stuff."
After the singer's death, fans grieved her death in the comments, saying, "I love you. I'm sorry baby girl. In another life" and "Rest in peace Winona your music got me through some of my roughest times in life."
Her father shared in her fans' love and adoration, saying, "As her dad I am proud of her beyond words as she is my hero, my daughter and my best friend that i love so so much She is no longer hurting now with the universe wanting their angel back."
Matthew also asked for space from friends while he mourned the death of his daughter, saying, "A big part of me is lost at the moment but I ask respectfully that my close friends try not to ring me until I get someway through this."