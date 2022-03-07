Devin Booker Explains Why His Relationship With Kendall Jenner Isn't "Hard"

Watch : Inside Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's New Year's Getaway

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's romance is a slam dunk.

The 25-year-old NBA star recently made a rare comment about his supermodel girlfriend during an interview with the Wall Street Journal. When asked if it's "hard having the spotlight" on their personal lives, Devin gave a surprisingly candid answer.

"I wouldn't say hard," the Phoenix Suns guard admitted. "Honestly, I'm enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn't always this way, but I feel like I'm in a good place right now. I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact that I get to have on this world, the younger generation under me and the kids who look up to me."

While the notoriously private couple rarely makes comments about their relationship, Kendall did honor her "best friend" with a short but sweet Instagram birthday tribute back in October 2021.