Devin Booker Explains Why His Relationship With Kendall Jenner Isn't "Hard"

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's romance is a slam dunk.

The 25-year-old NBA star recently made a rare comment about his supermodel girlfriend during an interview with the Wall Street Journal. When asked if it's "hard having the spotlight" on their personal lives, Devin gave a surprisingly candid answer.

"I wouldn't say hard," the Phoenix Suns guard admitted. "Honestly, I'm enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn't always this way, but I feel like I'm in a good place right now. I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact that I get to have on this world, the younger generation under me and the kids who look up to me."

While the notoriously private couple rarely makes comments about their relationship, Kendall did honor her "best friend" with a short but sweet Instagram birthday tribute back in October 2021.

photos
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker: Romance Rewind

Elsewhere in his interview with WSJ, Devin shared a story about his life-changing last encounter with the late Kobe Bryant, who told him to "be legendary."

It was "the advice that Kobe had left me with in the short time I got to spend with him in our last game playing against each other," Devin said. "He left it with a mark on my shoe and he wrote it out, 'Be legendary.' And not only did he write it on the shoe and sign it for me, but just talking me through it and talking through the steps that it's going to take to get there. Kobe's always been an inspiration, so hearing it in his voice and seeing it in his handwriting on the shoes keeps me motivated."

Relive Kendall and Devin's legendary romance with their cutest pics below.

Getty Images
Romance Rewind

Kendall and the Phoenix Suns player officially began dating in June 2020 following weeks of romance rumors. They celebrated their one-year anniversary in June 2021 with a series of Instagram Story posts.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
October 2021: Victory Kiss

Kendall gave her boyfriend a sweet hug and smooch as he made his way off the court at Staples Center following his team the Phoenix Suns' 115-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Instagram
September 2021: International Romance

Kendall and Devin took their relationship to the next level with a sultry Labor Day vacay to the Italian coastline. 

Instagram / Kendall Jenner
June 2021: One Year

Kendall also shared this photo of the two on her Instagram Stories as they celebrated the one-year anniversary of their relationship.

Instagram / Kendall Jenner
June 2021: Happy Anniversary

Kendall shared this photo of the two on her Instagram Stories as they celebrated the one-year anniversary of their relationship.

Gotham/GC Images
April 2021: NYC Trip

The two are spotted together in New York City.

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
April 2021: New York State of Mind

The two head to a restaurant in NYC.

Maciel / BACKGRID
April 2021: Club Date

The two are seen leaving The Nice Guy club in West Hollywood.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram
February 2021: Instagram Official

 

Kendall makes her relationship with Devin Instagram official with this photo posted on Valentine's Day 2021.

NGRE / BACKGRID
August 2020: Malibu Dinner Date

The two dine at Nobu in Malibu.

RMBI / BACKGRID
August 2020: Puppy Love

The two leave a pet shop in Malibu with the NBA player's dog.

