Get Your Closet Ready for Spring With These 22 Under $50 Spring Dresses From Nordstrom Rack

Now that the weather is getting warmer and many of us are spending more time outside, it's time to give your closet an upgrade for spring. If you're in the market for spring dresses in particular, you're in luck. Nordstrom Rack's Spring Dress Shop is now open, and you can score deals up to 86% off!
Whether you're into minis or maxis, flirty floral prints or sophisticated solids, there's something for everyone's sense of style. They have a good selection of plus sizes that are super chic like this gorgeous $30 Tie Front Midi Dress from Abound or this fun Short Sleeve Wrap Dress from Madewell that's nearly 60% off.
Looking for a cute dress to rock the cottagecore trend? This Poplin Tiered Maxi Dress from ASTR is one of our faves, and it's on sale for $50. In fact, there are so many chic $50 and under finds, updating your closet for spring doesn't have to break the bank!
We've rounded up some of our favorite $50 and under spring dresses from Nordstrom Rack's Spring Dress Shop, as well as a couple of other options we think are worth the splurge. See our finds below.
Free People In Control Mini Dress
This flirty and fun printed minidress from Free People comes in three colors: ivory, navy and mint. It has a stylish lace-up back closure making it both cute and a little sexy. Best part is, it's on sale for $34.
ASTR Poplin Tiered Maxi Dress
This pretty tiered poplin dress from ASTR is one must-have for your closet this season. We love the white, but it also comes in black.
Melrose and Market Floral Halter Neck Tiered High-Low Hem Dress
The colors are on this high-low halter dress from Melrose and Market are so pretty, you're guaranteed to get a ton of compliments with this one!
Vince Camuto Floral Sleeveless Scuba Fit & Flare Dress
Nordstrom Rack shoppers love this flirty flare dress from Vince Camuto and it's not hard to see why. The floral pattern is bright and bold, and reviewers say the scuba material is stretchy, flattering and super comfortable. It's originally $128, but it's on sale right now for just $40.
Lovestitch Gauze Maxi Dress
Lovestitch's Gauze Maxi Dress is a lightweight, low-effort colorful piece you can throw on when it's warm outside. We love that it comes in a ton of colors including brights like turquoise, hot pink and flame. It's a must-have for spring and summer.
Vince Camuto V-Neck Short Sleeve Pebble Crepe Midi Dress
This beautiful floral midi dress from Vince Camuto is perfect for a Sunday brunch or the office. It's originally $148, but you can snag this for just under $50. Such a great deal!
By Design Alba Deep V Maxi Dress
According to one Nordstrom Rack reviewer, this maxi dress is beautiful, so flattering and way nicer in person. In fact, they loved it so much, they bought three! In addition to this lovely blue floral print, it also comes in leopard, morrocanna, and black.
Topshop Ruffle Floral Print Maxi Dress
This super chic long sleeve maxi dress Topshop is so cute, everyone will want to know where you got it. It's even better that it's on sale for just under $50.
Calvin Klein Seamed Sheath Dress
Spring 2022 is all about bright colors, and this simple yet sophisticated figure-hugging dress from Calvin Klein is a must-have for your wardrobe. It comes in black and blue lagoon.
Melloday Smocked Cap Sleeve Maxi Dress
There's just something about this pretty smocked maxi dress that we can't get enough of. According to one Nordstrom reviewer, it's the "perfect spring dress" and the smocked top makes it extra flattering for all shapes. In fact, they get complimented all the time. If you love this style, it also comes in blue and black.
Lovestitch Animal Print Smocked Waist Maxi Dress
The animal print on this maxi dress makes it super fun and perfect for a casual day out. It's also lightweight, flowy and made to be worn all day.
Vince Camuto Short Sleeve Crepe Shift Dress
We can't resist a peachy pink, so this crepe shift dress from Vince Camuto caught our eye right away. We love the structured sleeves, and it's even better that it's 60% off the original price.
Wayf Short Sleeve Waist Cutout Fit & Flare Minidress
We adore how pretty and flirty this flare minidress from Wayf is. It features side cutouts, which are super trendy for the upcoming season. You can even choose to get this in green, pink or white.
Calvin Klein Surplus Buckle A-Line Midi Dress
This A-Line midi dress from Calvin Klein comes in this beautiful bold hot pink color that's perfect for spring. But if you really want to score an amazing deal, you can get the jadette green option for just $35.
Lush All in Favor Knit Maxi Dress
You really can't go wrong with a classic black maxi dress, and this dress from Lush is a "go-to" for numerous Nordstrom Rack shoppers. It comes in black and olive, and it's on sale for just $30.
Velvet Torch V-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress
We love the cute frilly hem and the lavender floral print of this minidress from Velvet Torch. It's cute, affordable and a wardrobe staple for spring.
Max Studio Flutter Sleeve Pleated Midi Dress
This flutter sleeve midi dress from Max Studio comes in four perfect for spring colors and patterns. It's chic, sophisticated, and on sale for over 75% off. Throw a denim jacket on over it and you're good to go.
Calvin Klein Sleeveless Belted Midi Shirtdress
If you want a dress that's no frills but still a stunner, get your hands on Calvin Klein's belted midi dress. It comes in five colors including lagoon blue, hibiscus pink, and white. It's also on sale right now for just $45.
Melrose and Market Printed Faux Wrap Mini Dress
Out of all the dresses we went through on Nordstrom Rack, we really love this printed faux wrap dress from Melrose and Market. It comes in four fun colors and patterns including animal print and florals. It's a dress you'll be wearing all spring and summer long.
Vanity Room Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
The sunshine yellow of this cute babydoll dress makes it perfect for the warmer days ahead. Plus, it's originally $138 but is on sale today for just $20. Talk about an amazing deal!
Calvin Klein Floral Halter Maxi Dress
Everyone needs a flowy floral dress in their springtime wardrobe, and this halter maxi dress from Calvin Klein could be yours. We love the colors of the floral print and the halter makes it extra chic. You can get it today for $50. That's over 60% off the original price!
Velvet Torch Smocked Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress
Looking for a head turning dress that's still lightweight and easy to move in? Look no further than the smocked, off shoulder maxi dress from Velvet Torch.
Love by Design Marie Flutter Sleeve Faux Wrap Maxi Dress
In addition to the 22 fab under $50 finds, we also wanted to highlight a couple of other dress options that are worth the extra splurge. We love the color on this flutter sleeve faux wrap maxi dress. It was designed to be both flattering and comfortable to wear. It's a highly versatile piece, and it even comes in several colors.
Free People Stay Awhile Sleeveless Maxi Dress
This gorgeous Free People maxi dress is a total compliment-getter. It's originally $118, but you can snag it today for just $65. It also comes in black, but we're definitely going with this pretty peach option.
