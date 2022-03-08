Kyle Richards Shares Beauty Products She Uses on Real Housewives That She “Can’t Live Without”

We included these products chosen by Kyle Richards because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kyle is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Some people believe in the idea of having "beauty secrets," but, thankfully, Kyle Richards doesn't seem to be one of those people. She is all about sharing her favorite beauty products and application tips. In fact, she revealed during a recent Amazon Live session that she's even taught some makeup artists about her favorite products and she's also shared her go-to beauty products with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars.
Kyle says "everybody uses" this concealer, even remarking that it would be an "emergency" if she didn't have it. She shared a blush/highlighter that she and the Beverly Hills Housewives have been using since Season 1 of the show. She even remembers the specific lip gloss shade she was wearing during an infamous Season 4 moment.
If you want to know specifics, keep on scrolling to find out more about her go-to Amazon beauty products and why she "can't live without" them.
AmazingCosmetics Illuminate Primer & Highlighter
"I don't know what I did before highlighter existed. This is the AmazingCosmetics Illuminate Primer & Highlighter. It just illuminates your skin. It is great to put under your foundation. Your overall skin will have a glow to it."
VI Derm Lightweight Daily UV Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ Sunscreen
"I'm always looking for a great SPF for the face. This is 50 SPF, which is amazing. I love that. It has a great texture and it's really light. It works well under makeup too. I put it on my hands too. It has a really great texture. It doesn't roll or pill under makeup. This is a good one to put under foundation. It lays nicely."
VI Derm Hydrating Gentle Purifying Cleanser, For Daily Use with Aloe Vera, Antioxidants, and Willow Bark Extract,
"Here's another great product, Vitamin C Brightening Concentrate. I have been using this brightening stuff lately. I have really noticed a difference in brown spots and fine lines. This is a really great product. It takes off the dead layer of skin on your face. It does its job without having to use harsh scrubs."
VI Derm Vitamin C Brightening Concentrate with Super-concentrated Formula, Enhances Collagen Production, Reduces UV Damage, and Prevents Further Pigmentation
"This is a purifying cleanser. This is another great product. It's a gentle cleanser that gets the job done."
Evian Natural Mineral Water Facial Spray
"I have used this spray forever. My sister Kathy [Hilton] used to always have this. My sister Kim [Richards] and I would steal it from her. It felt very fancy many many many years ago. This has been around forever. I love to use it when I'm flying because your skin tends to get dried out. I use it over makeup too."
Filorga Time-Filler Eyes Daily Anti Aging and Wrinkle Reducing Eye Cream With Hyaluronic Acid to Minimize Wrinkles and Dark Circles, Lift Eyelids, and Enhance Lashes
"This is a great product for the eyes to minimize wrinkles and dark circles."
Filorga Time-Filler Night Wrinkle Correction Face Cream, Anti Aging Skin Treatment Made With Hyaluronic Acid and Peptides to Visibly Reduce Fine Lines, Dehydration, and Deep Set Wrinkles
"This is a night cream. I love this. I love using a heavy cream at night before bed. It's very important to use a cream that's specifically for night before bed and let it do its work overnight."
Amazing Cosmetics Hydrate Concealer Stick, Moisturizing, Lightweight, Full Coverage, Natural Look
"This is a good concealer. I use it to shape my nose. It's nice and smooth and it's very hydrating. It's very good. I like this."
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
"I don't think I know anybody who doesn't use this concealer. It is Tarte Shape Tape. Everybody I know uses this product. I don't know what I'd do without it. It's an emergency if I don't have it. I would never not have it now. It's literally in every bag and drawer. It comes in a mini size too. I also use it as a primer before putting on eyeshadow in addition to using it as concealer under my eyes. I also use it to shade my nose, even though I got it done."
"This product is the best best best, you guys. It's great under the eyes and on top of the eyes. It just blends so great. It's so hydrating. My under eyes never look dried out. It stays all day. It's an emergency if I run out of this."
Shay Mitchell uses this in her 58-step beauty routine. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs, The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss, and Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson all use Tarte concealer.
Beautyblender Original Pink Blender Makeup Sponge
"I blend concealer with a BeautyBlender. I love putting on concealer with a BeautyBlender. How did I live without the BeautyBlender? What did we put our makeup on with? It's a game-changer. I don't know anyone who doesn't use it. I don't know a makeup artist that doesn't use it. I keep it in the case so I can easily travel with it and not make a mess."
Bare Escentuals Gen Nude Eyeshadow Palette for Women
"This is one of my favorite favorite go-to's. This is an eyeshadow palette that I love. It's all worn down because I use it so much. I'm in love with this because it's super natural and it makes my eye color look more green. The majority of the products that I use are from BareMinerals. I love love love these eyeshadows. They're so good. I like this in the shade Fortune Cookie."
BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted
"After I do my eyeshadow, I move on to the tinted sunblock. Here it is, from BareMinerals, again. I use different colors depending on the time of year. I have this in a bunch of different colors. It's so great. It gives really great coverage and it has SPF 30. I wear this when I don't want to wear heavy makeup. It's a great great great product. It comes in so many colors for so many skin tones. I absolutely love it. All my daughters love it too."
Kyle has previously recommended this tinted sunscreen. Love Island host Arielle Vandenberg and Westside Story star Rachel Zegler recommended it too.
theBalm Hot Mama! Shadow/Blush, Subtle Highlighter
"This blush I have talked about for years and years and years. My makeup artists and castmates ended up loving this too after I shared it with them. I used this before people started using highlighter. It has a built-in highlighter. I've been using this since Season 1 of the Housewives. All of the girls would borrow it. It has a natural highlighter built-in. It's a beautiful coral color, I'm obsessed. I've used it for years and years and years. I can't say enough about that."
Relavel Travel Makeup Train Case
"Let's talk about this makeup case. It's a great makeup case with a lot of little compartments. When I travel, for filming, or in general, I bring my favorite most important things in this case. You can fit your brushes in there. There's a zippered side pocket too. This is so great. It just fits everything you need."
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara, Voluptuous Volume
"I have two favorite mascaras. I share these with everyone, even makeup artists. L'Oreal Voluminous and L'Oreal Voluminous Lash Paradise are the best best best. What I love about this mascara is that you can reapply it all day. It doesn't clump and it doesn't flake. This is the best best best mascara. I've used this for years. Amazing amazing product. I cannot say enough good things about that."
L’Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Mascara
"I've tried expensive mascaras. They are never as good. I'm telling you, they're just not. Everyone who uses this, always agrees with me. Try this one. It doesn't clump."
Benefit 24-HR Brow Setter Setting Gel Clear
"I like to fill in my eyebrows a bit. As I get older, I feel like I need to fill in my eyebrows. And then I set the color with this Benefit Brow Setter. I just brush my brows up. It's great and it really keeps your eyebrows in place without getting chalky. This doesn't do that. This is such a great product. I love this product. I've had it for years."
Bare Escentuals Endless Glow Highlighter Pressed
"This is another BareMinerals product that I stumbled upon when I was in Aspen. I put a little bit of this on my nose. It's really great highlighter. It's so pretty. I put it on my cheeks as well. I love this highlighter. Others are too intense or too white. This is a golden copper color. I love this. It's so great."
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner Pencil
"This is my favorite lip liner. I overline the lip, like everyone does, so it looks a little fuller. My daughter Portia [Umansky] taught me that."
Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, Westside Story star Rachel Zegler, Million Dollar Listing agent Tracy Tutor, and Southern Charm star Madison Lecroy all use this lip liner.
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Kissing Fallen From the Lipstick Tree- Kim K W
"After lining the lips, I use this lipstick in the shade Kim K. It makes your lips look fuller. They're super smooth. They glide right on. They're super smooth and they don't dry out your lips."
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs uses this too.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder
"Here's another product that everybody in the cast uses, the Charlotte Tilbury powder. The girls on the show and my friends in real life use this. It's the best. I love having this. It's a great product. You don't have a cast of powder in photos when you use this. I just lightly put this on over everything."
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
It's also been recommended by Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, The Bachelor alum Rachael Kirkconnell, Amelia Hamlin, and E! Shopping Editors. It was previously recommended by Kyle Richards on another occasion.
NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss, Non-Sticky Lip Gloss
"This is another product that I love and it's inexpensive, NYX. This a great lip if I want a shinier look. These are great glosses. I put them over my lipsticks."
Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Baking and Setting Powder- Banana Bread
"When I would get my makeup done by professionals, they would always do 'baking,' where they would tap the powder and leave it on my face as they did other things. And then it always worked out well when they brushed it off. My eye makeup popped more and it sealed my under eyes. I really like this powder a lot. This is the only baking powder I use. It works and I love it, so I stick with it. It's a great product. The shade I use is Banana Bread."
Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish
"I've talked about this for years. I love it so much. It's such a great product. It's a lip plumper. I use it in so many shades. It feels good and it's so well-made. The colors are so beautiful. I always get compliments. I have always worn these on the show. I can look at certain episodes and recognize which shades I was wearing. I remember when Carlton [Gebbia] was coming for me during Season 4, I was wearing this gloss in the shade Leslie."
