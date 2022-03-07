Here's Who Is Replacing Demi Lovato on NBC's Hungry

On March 7, NBC confirmed to E! News which actress will be replacing Demi Lovato in its upcoming comedy series Hungry. Check out the details here.

By Jillian Fabiano Mar 07, 2022 6:30 PMTags
TVNBCDemi LovatoModern FamilyCelebritiesAriel WinterNBCU
Watch: Ariel Winter's Exclusive Diet, Hair & Blowout Secrets

Looks like Ariel Winter was hungry to return to the small screen! 

On March 7, NBC confirmed to E! News that the Modern Family star will be replacing Demi Lovato on NBC's upcoming comedy series, Hungry. This will be Winter's first time returning to TV since her role as Alex Dunphy on the ABC sitcom from 2009 to 2020.

Though Lovato was set to star as the lead, on March 4 it was reported that they backed out due to scheduling issues. The quick casting decision was made in order for the pilot to remain on schedule, according to Deadline. Now, the series is able to move forward with a table read on March 8.

Hungry "follows a group of friends who belong to a food-issues group," according to the network's series description, "helping one another as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that's going to make it all better."

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

On March 7, the 24–year–old actress took to Instagram to announce the good news.

"I am SO EXCITED to join the Hungry fam," she wrote. "I love this show and everyone involved so I couldn't be happier or more ready to get to work."

"Thank you Jeff & Allen, the whole Hungry team, @nbc and my team," she continued. "I'm just filled with gratitude."

Trending Stories

1

Love Is Blind's Shake Slams Nick Lachey After Tense Reunion

2

Josh Hartnett Marries Tamsin Egerton in Intimate Wedding Ceremony

3

See Travis Barker's Sweet Reaction to Penelope Disick's Drawing of Him

The actress joins Valerie BertinelliGabriel IglesiasRyan McPartlin, Alex Brightman and Ashley D. Kelley in the cast, with Lovato and Scooter Braun serving as executive producers.

Our reaction to this news? As Phil Dunphy would say, "OMG: Oh my god, WTF: why the face."

E! News and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Love Is Blind's Shake Slams Nick Lachey After Tense Reunion

2

Josh Hartnett Marries Tamsin Egerton in Intimate Wedding Ceremony

3

See Travis Barker's Sweet Reaction to Penelope Disick's Drawing of Him

4

Love Is Blind’s Kyle Abrams Fuels Deepti Vempati Romance Rumors

5

Brittney Griner's Wife Pens Heartbreaking Post on "Pain" After Arrest