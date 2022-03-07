You'll Never Guess Which Original Fresh Prince Stars Are Reuniting on Bel-Air

Watch : Will Smith's "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" Reunion: What to Expect

Back to Bel-Air.

Get ready to freak out, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air fans. Two O.G. stars from the iconic '90s sitcom are reuniting on Peacock's reimagined drama series Bel-Air.

Daphne Maxwell Reid, who played Aunt Viv from 1993 to 1996, and Vernee Watson-Johnson, who played Will Smith's mother Viola "Vy" Smith, will guest star on the March 24 episode. They'll play Helen and Janice, respectively, two members of the Art Council Board of Trustees.

The first look photo below shows the veteran actors sitting in a conference room during a scene with Cassandra Freeman, Bel-Air's new Aunt Viv. Watson-Johnson sports an elegant blue blazer and Reid wears a colorful printed top.

Executive produced by Will Smith and inspired by Morgan Cooper's viral short film, which reimagined the iconic sitcom, Bel-Air takes a dramatic and raw approach to Fresh Prince. It's set in the modern-day U.S., and Jabari Banks portrays the lead role of Will.