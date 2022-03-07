Love Is Blind's Shake Slams Nick Lachey After Reunion Confrontation

Watch : "Love Is Blind" Star Kyle Abrams's Cryptic TikTok With Deepti Vempati

Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee has some choice words for Nick Lachey.

After their heated confrontation at the Love Is Blind reunion, the veterinarian took to Instagram March 7 to share his real thoughts on the singer, who told Shake he understood why he treated animals and not humans. "You're a massive twat for your comment dragging vets," he wrote in a since-deleted post. "You do realize that becoming a veterinarian [is] considerably more difficult than becoming a human doc right?"

Shake also criticized Nick for not being an "impartial host," adding, "Sorry I didn't play along with your narrative like the rest of these puppets... You put a doctor on the show... of course you're going to see some critical thinking."

And while Shake insists he was given a bad edit, Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen says that his behavior speaks for itself. "If we were afraid of that comment, we could have taken it out," he told Variety. "But I'm not afraid of that comment, because during this process, we want to give people the opportunity to say whatever they want to say." (Even, co-star Natalie Lee said his appearance was a "watered down version" of the reality they saw.)