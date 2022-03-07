True Thompson Proves She's Already a Basketball Fan—and Dad Tristan Approves

Watch : Tristan & True Thompson Share ADORABLE Father-Daughter Moment

Well, this adorable outfit is a slam dunk.

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Sunday, March 6 to share a series of sweet snapshots of her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson. Already a mini fashionista, True wore a light blue and white tweed Gucci coat complete with the brand's Square G motif and orange trim, a dress by the same fashion house featuring a colorful pattern of the GG logo and a leather patch, a pair of almond Fendi combat boots with the orange FF logo and a sparkly basketball purse—an adorable shout-out to dad Tristan Thompson. As Khloe captioned the photos, "We Gucci."

In addition to showcasing True's ensemble, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted a few mother-daughter pics, including a photograph of her giving her little one a peck and another one of the pair smiling for the camera.

Several stars commented on the series. "I can't even make it!!!" Cassie wrote. "So sweet!!!" Added Malika Haqq, "My sweet baby girl."