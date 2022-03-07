Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Attend Wedding Together After Breakup

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers recently called time out on their relationship—but are they ready to get back in the game?
Well, it appears that the formerly engaged couple is—at the very least—on good terms, considering they attended the wedding of his teammate David Bakhtiari at Rosewood Miramar Beach in Santa Barbara, Calif., over the weekend.
"They were holding hands while walking around the hotel grounds," a source told E! News of Woodley and Rodgers. "They walked hand in hand through the lawn to get to the wedding."
In fact, eagled-eyed fans also spotted the Green Bay Packers quarterback—who officiated the nuptials—and Woodley in footage from the March 5 wedding reception. In a video clip posted to Instagram by one wedding guest, the exes can be seen standing next to each other on the dance floor.
The sighting of the Big Little Lies actress, 30, and Rodgers, 38, comes just weeks after E! News confirmed the duo's breakup. "They are two very different people," a source said in February. "They are both focused on their careers but it took them in separate directions."
However, in the days following the split, Rodgers took to Instagram to profess his love for Woodley. "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life," he wrote Feb. 21. "Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you."
The following day, the stars raised eyebrows once again when they reunited for breakfast in Los Angeles. And although they've yet to address their current relationship status, it seems as though Rodgers and Woodley, who announced their engagement in early 2021, will always hold a special place in each other's hearts.
As the NFL star said on the Feb. 22 episode of The Pat McAfee Show, "She's an incredible woman, talented, smart, kind. She taught me what unconditional love looks like and that's a great gift and having a partner like that makes life so much more enjoyable."