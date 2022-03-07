Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Enters Her "Heidi Klum Era" With Bangin' Haircut

Watch : Chrishell Stause - 2021 People's Choice Awards E! Glambot

Chrishell Stause is saying auf Wiedersehen to her old 'do and hello to her "Heidi Klum era" bangs.

The Selling Sunset star debuted her new style on Instagram Sunday, March 6. However, she acknowledged some followers might be skeptical about the hair transformation.

"Ok many of you have asked me about the bangs," she wrote alongside a series of pics of her fresh tresses. "Are they real..?"

The answer? "Well, at first they weren't 'cause I was just testing it out," the real estate agent said in a video. "And now, I committed."

And she gave all the credit to hairstylist Bradley Leake and makeup artist Nicholas Wlodarski for her look.

Although, it's understandable if fans initially questioned whether Chrishell actually got bangs. After all, she did walk the red carpet at the December People's Choice Awards with jaw-dropping brunette strands (a dramatic change from her signature blonde locks), and later shared she was wearing a wig.

"Some of you are happy. Some of you are upset. Some of you appreciate the laugh," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I appreciate all of you and your vested interest in my hair color!"