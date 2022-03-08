Dolly Parton's Red Carpet Entrance at the 2022 ACM Awards Is Legendary

Watch : Dolly Parton Is Ready to COLLAB With Cardi B & Cher!

The Queen of Nashville is here to grab her fashion crown.

Before co-hosting the 2022 ACM Awards on Monday, March 7, Dolly Parton stepped out and onto the red carpet in another look that didn't disappoint.

The 76-year-old music legend sparkled and shined in a sequined dress that turned heads for all the right reasons. After all, it's hard to resist those black tassels. She would later pose with Kelsea Ballerini shortly before they were scheduled to take the stage together inside Allegiant Stadium for what is sure to be a special performance.

And if hosting and performing wasn't enough, Dolly was also expected to be honored by the one and only Kelly Clarkson during the live show streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

"Ready to go after @ACMawards Rehearsal," Dolly shared with her 4.9 million followers on Instagram just hours before walking the red carpet. "Tune in tonight only on @PrimeVideo."