Drake Files for Restraining Order Against "Stalker" Who Allegedly Sent Death Threats

Drake is taking legal action against an alleged longtime stalker who reportedly threatened him and his 4-year-old son, Adonis.

On March 3, the rapper filed for a temporary restraining order against Mesha Collins, which bars her from contacting or coming within 100 yards of himself, his child, his parents and his lawyer. He says in the documents, obtained by E! News, that she has been harassing him on and off since 2017, and that he has never met or communicated with her., adding, "Ms. Collins is a stalker. I have no relationship whatsoever with her."

"She has sent messages saying she wishes me dead, and that I should shoot myself and my son with a bullet," Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, stated in the papers. "As a result of Ms. Collins' harassment and obsession with me, I have suffered and continue to suffer emotional distress and am concerned for my safety and that of my family."

In 2017, Collins, 29, was arrested and found guilty of trespassing after breaking into Drake's Los Angeles home.

Last August, she sued the 35-year-old rapper, seeking $4 billion in damages for alleged defamation and invasion of privacy. In a December email to his lawyer, she asked to arrange mediation, adding that she was homeless. He denied her request. The civil complaint was dismissed that month, with the judge noting that Collins "has not demonstrated any of [Drake]'s statements were about [her] or that he used her identity, name, or likeness in his Instagram posts or endorsements," Billboard reported.