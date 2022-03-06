Taron Egerton Gives Health Update After Passing Out Onstage During Cock Play Debut

Watch : Taron Egerton Swears He Was Surprised By Golden Globes Win

Rocketman star Taron Egerton is thankfully "alive and kicking" after suffering a health scare upon his return to the stage.

On March 5, the 32-year-old Golden Globe-winning actor fainted while performing on opening night of the revival of the play Cock at the Ambassadors Theatre in London, promoting his understudy to quickly take his place.

"As some of you may have heard, I passed out during the first performance of COCK last night," the Welsh star wrote on his Instagram Story on March 6. "I am completely fine. Slightly sore neck and a bruised ego but I'm fine. I've decided to put a positive spin on it and I would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn't handle it and checked out. That being said, apparently you're meant to actually do the full show and not just three quarters of it. So I'll be back with a vengeance tomorrow night."