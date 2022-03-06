Sebastian Stan Showcases His Killer Dance Moves in Audition Video for Hulu's Fresh

On its release day, Sebastian Stan shared a bite-size clip from his original audition tape for the new Hulu film Fresh that will leave you hungry for more.

By Emlyn Travis Mar 06, 2022 7:35 PMTags
MoviesGossip GirlJessica SzohrMarvelSebastian StanSam ClaflinCelebrities
Watch: Lily James & Sebastian Stan Dish on Hulu's "Pam & Tommy" Series

Sebastian Stan is serving up something special!

On Friday, March 4, the Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor, 39, celebrated the release of his new horror film Fresh on Hulu by sharing his original audition tape on his Instagram.  

Filmed in October 2020, the minute-long clip sees Sebastian happily grooving in his kitchen to Womack & Womack's 1988 hit "Teardrops" before he suddenly picks up a large kitchen knife and begins to ominously swing it in time with his dance moves. You can watch the video in full here

"Sent this to [film director Mimi Cave] after our meeting," he captioned the video, before thanking Cave, producers Kevin Messick and Adam McKay, and Legendary Pictures vice chairman Mary Parent for "trusting me and taking the chance."  

In the film, Sebastian plays a ‘80s music-loving character named Steve who strikes up a seemingly sweet relationship with the film's main character Noa, portrayed by Daisy Edgar-Jones, in a supermarket. 

read
See Lily James and Sebastian Stan Stripped Down as Newlyweds Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson

However, when she goes away on vacation with him, Noa is horrified to discover that Steve is not only not who he originally claimed to be on their dates, but that he has some…cannibalistic tendencies, too.  

Instagram / Sebastian Stan

After sharing the audition on Instagram, Sebastian's pals quickly took to the comments of the post to share their reactions to his smooth moves. The film's director wrote, "I will always remember the first time I laid eyes on Steve's moves. Always and forever." 

Hunger Games actor Sam Claflin added, "I am here for this. All day. Every day. [laughing crying emoji]." 

And fellow Gossip Girl alum Jessica Szohr kept her reaction short and simple when she commented, "I can't." 

Trending Stories

1

Brittney Griner's Wife Speaks Out After WNBA Star's Arrest in Russia

2

Paris Jackson Turns Heads Off the Runway at Paris Fashion Week

3

Princess Diana Compared To Kate Middleton In Newly Revealed Portrait

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Brittney Griner's Wife Speaks Out After WNBA Star's Arrest in Russia

2

Paris Jackson Turns Heads Off the Runway at Paris Fashion Week

3

Princess Diana Compared To Kate Middleton In Newly Revealed Portrait

4

Stanford Responds to Alleged Disciplinary Action Against Katie Meyer

5

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Hugs Son in Sweet Pic After Escape From Ukraine