Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Speaks Out After WNBA Star's Arrest in Russia

Watch : Brittney Griner Meets WNBA Legend

Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle Griner is thanking fans for their support as efforts continue to free the WNBA star following her arrest in Russia.

The Russian Federal Customs Service recently announced that last month, its officials detained the American basketball player—who plays on Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg during the WNBA off-season—saying they discovered vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. CNN reported that Russian News Agency Interfax, citing the customs service, said a criminal case has been opened against her.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me regarding my wife's safe return from Russia," Cherelle wrote on Instagram on March 5, hours after news of the Phoenix Mercury center's detainment was made public. "Your prayers and support are greatly appreciated."

Cherelle, who included a photo of the couple sitting on a patio chair on a beach, continued, "I love my wife wholeheartedly, so this message comes during one of the weakest moments of my life. I understand that many of you have grown to love BG over the years and have concerns and want details. Please honor our privacy as we continue to work on getting my wife home safely. Thank you!"