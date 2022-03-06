Peta Murgatroyd Shares Sweet Pic of Maksim Chmerkovskiy With Son Shai After Escape From Ukraine

Watch : Maks Chmerkovskiy REUNITES With Wife Peta in U.S.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is cherishing time with loved ones after escaping Ukraine earlier this week.

On Saturday, March 5, Maksim's wife Peta Murgatroyd took to Instagram to share her thoughts on her husband's harrowing ordeal being stranded in his native country after Russia's invasion and his journey home to Los Angeles.

The fellow Dancing With the Stars pro also shared a photo of her and her husband's emotional reunion at the airport as well as a pic of him cuddling in bed with their five-year-old son, Shai.

"I never thought our family would be directly affected by this in our lifetime, I never thought what we are seeing on our TV's was a reality in 2022," Peta shared in her post's caption. "I have never hugged him so tight. Shaking and forever grateful. Now it's time to heal. We cannot go back to our normal. Our lives are forever changed. We have a new normal, and that's ok."