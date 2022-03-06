Zendaya Is Pretty in Pink Valentino at Paris Fashion Week

Watch : Zendaya's New Wax Figure Has the Internet Divided

Thinking pink.

Zendaya was perfectly on theme as she attended the Valentino Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in a striking head-to-toe monochrome ensemble.

"Pink is the color of love, community, energy and freedom," read a message shared from the brand's official Instagram account before the show on Sunday, March 6. "@zendaya gives us an exclusive look at the rose-colored, monochrome world of the Maison's latest collection, revealed today in Paris."

For the stylish event, the 25-year-old actress—who is face of Valentino's latest Rendez Vous campaign—suited up in a vibrant fuchsia blazer and pants combo that adorned with floral appliqués, teamed with a matching low plunge blouse and an overcoat with sharp lapels. She accessorized with coordinating gloves, studded top-handle bag and platform pumps and asymmetric earrings.

For glam, Zendaya kept her glossy, copper-colored locks down and parted to the side and rocked dramatic eyeliner and bold eyeshadow.